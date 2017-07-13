UHG teams up with Cancer Care West to offer psychological supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cancer Care West is launching a new psychological counselling service at University Hospital Galway.

UHG is one of only three hospitals in the country to offer a recognised psycho-oncology service.

The service has been previously offered at Inis Aoibhinn in Westside.

Dr. Helen Greally, Director of Psychology and Support Services at Cancer Care West says the full service will now be extended to in-patients at UHG.

Dr. Greally says cancer patients can experience shock, anxiety, and feelings of isolation – and often need psychological support.