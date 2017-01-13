UHG still running far beyond capacity despite extra beds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Clinical Director at UHG says the hospital is still running far beyond capacity despite the introduction of extra beds to tackle overcrowding.

A number of ‘surge capacity’ beds opened last week in response to the ongoing trolley crisis affecting emergency departments nationwide.

Dr. Pat Nash says despite the additional capacity, UHG is still operating significantly beyond the recommended occupancy rate.

Dr. Nash says a capacity review is being undertaken to assess current and future needs at the facility.

He says a professional study will provide options for future expansion – but he’s confident a brand new hospital is the best solution.

City Mayor Noel Larkin recently experienced a 25 hour wait at UHG’s emergency department – and he’s pointing the finger at management.