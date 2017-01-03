15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

UHG staffing issues delay planned opening of new wards

January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The general manager of University Hospital Galway says the opening of 50 new beds at the facility has been held up due to a lack of staff.

25 new beds opened at the hospital last week at one of the wards on a new 75-bed block.

The remaining beds were due to open in the coming weeks, but the HSE is still attempting to hire staff to run the wards.

It’s hoped the new 75-bed block can help to alleviate the chronic overcrowding experienced at the hospital.

26 patients are waiting on trolleys at UHG today.

