Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway was the second most overcrowded hospital in the country last month, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There were 566 people admitted for care, but left on trolleys at the city public hospital in June, just behind University Hospital Limerick which had 640 patients on trolleys.

Nationally, more than 51-thousand patients were left on trolleys or admitted to overcrowded wards between January and June.