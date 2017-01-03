15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

UHG and Portiuncula under pressure as national trolley figures hit record high

By GBFM News
January 3, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 6,700 patients spent time on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe during 2016.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has today published its full year analysis of Ward Watch figures, which shows that last year, more than 93,000 admitted patients were left waiting on trolleys.

Today, there’s a record high of 612 patients on trolleys across Ireland.

Both UHG and Portiuncula are facing severe overcrowding this afternoon.

There are currently 40 patients on trolleys or in over-capacity wards at UHG, while a further 18 are on trolleys at Portiuncula.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran says the figures are unacceptable.

