15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

UHG and Portiuncula patients urged to provide feedback on acute care experience

By GBFM News
May 15, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Patients admitted to UHG and Portiuncula hospitals this month are being urged to provide their feedback on the care and treatment they receive.

Acute services at both hospitals are to examined this month through a patient experience survey.

The patient experience team is visiting UHG and Portiuncula today where staff are being briefed on the initiative.

Focus areas from admission to discharge will include communication, care, food and overall hospital cleanliness.

The survey is a partnership between the Health Information and Quality Authority , the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health.

Further roll-outs of the survey being considered by the group will include maternity services and GP services.

Rachel Flynn is Programme Director with HIQA – she says the feedback will direct future changes and improvements in care.

And we’ll hear more on the patient experience survey on FYI Galway from 5.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday May 15th 2017
May 15, 2017
Alternative healthcare clinic planned for Claregalway
May 15, 2017
Major city conference to explore software development
May 15, 2017
No improvements for Inis Oirr quay this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 15, 2017
Galway clubs gets chance to play at Aviva Stadium for Mini Rugby Festival
May 15, 2017
Galway GAA Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK