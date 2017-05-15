UHG and Portiuncula patients urged to provide feedback on acute care experience

Patients admitted to UHG and Portiuncula hospitals this month are being urged to provide their feedback on the care and treatment they receive.

Acute services at both hospitals are to examined this month through a patient experience survey.

The patient experience team is visiting UHG and Portiuncula today where staff are being briefed on the initiative.

Focus areas from admission to discharge will include communication, care, food and overall hospital cleanliness.

The survey is a partnership between the Health Information and Quality Authority , the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health.

Further roll-outs of the survey being considered by the group will include maternity services and GP services.

Rachel Flynn is Programme Director with HIQA – she says the feedback will direct future changes and improvements in care.

And we’ll hear more on the patient experience survey on FYI Galway from 5.