UHG and Portiuncula hospitals to be briefed on patient experience survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff and patients at UHG and Portiuncula hospital are to be briefed tomorrow (Monday) on a patient experience survey.

The survey is a partnership between the Health Information and Quality Authority , the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health.

All adult patients discharged this month and who have spent 24 hours or more in a public acute hospital will be asked to participate.

The patient experience team will visit UHG at 11.30am tomorrow and will travel to Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe at 2.30pm.

HIQA estimates 500 eligible patients will be discharged from Portiuncula hospital this month, and a further 1900 from UHG.