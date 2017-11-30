15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

UHG most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

By GBFM News
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

37 admitted patients are waiting on trolleys or in over capacity wards this lunchtime.

Nationally, 363 patients are this afternoon waiting for a bed.

Meanwhile, a Tallaght Hospital consultant says its only a matter of time before somebody dies while waiting to be seen.

Doctor James Grey has written to management to say the critical shortage of nurses led to the Emergency Department remaining unsafe and dangerous yesterday.

A review is underway after two people in the ED’s waiting room had heart attacks.

Dr Grey has told the Irish Times it’s only a matter of time before it happens again.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
