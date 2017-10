Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 500 people are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

According to the latest report from nurses, University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded with 46 people waiting on a bed.

Other facilities recording high numbers include Letterkenny, CUH and University Hospital Limerick.

It comes as medics urge vulnerable people to get vaccinated against the flu in order to help curb the numbers of people attending hospital this winter.