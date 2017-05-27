UHG one of nine Irish hospitals hit by lethal superbug

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has been named as one of nine Irish hospitals hit by outbreaks of a lethal superbug.

According to the Irish Times, a confidential HSE report reveals that recent outbreaks nationwide have been associated with a number of deaths.

Superbug CPE is resistant to most antibiotics and was first detected in Ireland in 2008, with the first outbreak occurring at University Hospital Limerick in 2014.

CPE are bacteria of the gut and it’s believed most carriers are older patients and those with chronic illnesses who have been excessively prescribed antibiotics.

The bug is spread from person to person via contact with faecal matter – and in cases where it enters the bloodstream, up to half of patients die.

According to the Irish Times, the lethal superbug has been detected at eight Irish hospitals and one community hospital.

These are University Hospital Galway, Tallaght Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s Kilkenny, University Hospital Limerick, University Hospital Letterkenny, Navan hospital and Donegal Community Hospital.

A confidential HSE report states that emergency action is needed to contain the outbreaks and the annual cost of keeping the lethal superbug in check could be 40 million euro.

It further reveals that recent outbreaks in two hospitals and a community hospital have been associated with an unspecified number of deaths.

According to the internal document, the number of CPE cases has increased from five in 2012 to 327 last year.

It states that the HSE will ultimately end up paying for CPE one way or another – whether on prevention measures or fire-fighting outbreaks as they occur.