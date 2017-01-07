15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

University Hospital Galway

UHG nurses have leave cancelled as HSE attempts to staff emergency beds

By GBFM News
January 7, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses at UHG have had their leave cancelled as the HSE attempts to increase capacity at the hospital.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

A number of ‘transitional care’ beds opened at UHG this week in response to the ongoing trolley crisis.

It’s after Health Minister Simon Harris met with the HSE in a bid to find solutions to the chronic overcrowding facing Ireland’s public hospitals.

Nurses at UHG had their leave cancelled in order to staff the extra emergency beds.

The HSE has not yet outlined how the transitional care beds, or the 28 extra new beds it has promised for UHG, will be staffed in the medium to long term.

The Irish Medical Organisation has hit out at the response of the HSE to the trolley crisis

The organisation described the response as “too little, too late” and the proposed increase in bed numbers of 63 as an “insult”.

Dr. Duddy says there are a number of things that can be done to help alleviate the crisis

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 7th January, 2017
gbfm-news-image
January 7, 2017
WORLD RECORD: Loughrea native becomes sixth member of her family to reach 100
Inner Melody series. Design composed of colorful musical shapes as a metaphor on the subject of spirituality of music and performing arts
January 7, 2017
Hundreds to attend annual Mummers festival in New Inn
n59
January 6, 2017
Unused N59 funding returned to State coffers

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Pictured at the unveiling of Galway WFC's New Management team. John Devlin (Kit Man), Maz Sweeney (Assistant Manager), Billy Cleary (Manager), Susie Cunningham (Strength and Conditioning).
January 6, 2017
Billy Cleary is unveiled as Galway WFC Manager
connacht-post-primary-schools
January 6, 2017
Connacht Council Confirm Post Primary Schools Senior A And B Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK