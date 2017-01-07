UHG nurses have leave cancelled as HSE attempts to staff emergency beds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses at UHG have had their leave cancelled as the HSE attempts to increase capacity at the hospital.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

A number of ‘transitional care’ beds opened at UHG this week in response to the ongoing trolley crisis.

It’s after Health Minister Simon Harris met with the HSE in a bid to find solutions to the chronic overcrowding facing Ireland’s public hospitals.

Nurses at UHG had their leave cancelled in order to staff the extra emergency beds.

The HSE has not yet outlined how the transitional care beds, or the 28 extra new beds it has promised for UHG, will be staffed in the medium to long term.

The Irish Medical Organisation has hit out at the response of the HSE to the trolley crisis

The organisation described the response as “too little, too late” and the proposed increase in bed numbers of 63 as an “insult”.

Dr. Duddy says there are a number of things that can be done to help alleviate the crisis