UHG junior doctor and Rose of Tralee presented with prestigious Middle Eastern award

By GBFM News
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A junior doctor at UHG, Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne, has been presented with a prestigious Middle Eastern award.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has been awarded the Spirit of the Emirates.

The award is presented to people and organizations who are recognised for undertaking outstanding work to forge strong links with the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE Ambassador to Ireland has presented the Spirit of the Emirates to the Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne at a gala dinner in Dublin.

