Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at UHG have moved to employ family doctors in a bid to meet to deal with continued overcrowding at the emergency department.

A shortage of senior consultants has led to the decision.

According to the Irish Times online, the hospital says it hired GPs to act as senior decision-makers in the department while it tries to recruit full-time and part-time consultants.

It comes as a report has described conditions in the department as “nothing short of scandalous”.