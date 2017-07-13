UHG fined more than 10 thousand for wrong waste disposal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway was fined more than 10 thousand euro over a 14-month period for incorrectly disposing of medical waste.

The fines are revealed in a HSE audit of waste management at the hospital from June 2015 to July 2016.

The waste contractor for UHG imposed fines when it found medical waste in recycled waste bundles.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s internal audits also outline a number of issues relating to different bodies.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, an audit of foster payments by Tusla in Galway found discrepancies in files in relation to dates of birth.