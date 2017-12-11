UHG fares well in national patient experience survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The majority of patients who spent time at UHG this year were very satisfied with the care they received.

The results of Ireland’s first ever national survey on patients’ experience have been published today.

The survey was carried out in May on patients who had been discharged from the public hospital system.

Of 1743 eligible patients at UHG, over half responded to the survey.

The Galway results show over half of patients surveyed described their admission, care and treatment as ‘very good.’

However, 3 out of four patients waited over six hours for admission to a ward.

One in three UHG patients described the hospital food offering as ‘fair or poor,’ while one in three also said they were not fully informed about medication side-effects.

In general, the vast majority of patients said they always had confidence and trust in the staff treating them.

But 48% said they were not given any written or printed advice on what they should or shouldn’t do after leaving hospital.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, UHG says it’s happy with the overall results of the survey, and aims to make improvements in areas flagged by the study.