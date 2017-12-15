UHG apologises in High Court to family of Connemara girl who died in 2011

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An apology from University Hospital Galway in relation to the death of a 6-year old girl from Connemara has been read out in the High Court today.

Aibha Conroy from Gowla, Carna died on December 14th 2011 after the reason for low blood sugar levels was not properly diagnosed.

Today’s apology is part of a settlement between the HSE and the Conroy family ending a trying and tragic six years for the Conroy family who had sought an explanation and apology for the death of their daughter Aibha in the days before Christmas of 2011.

Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of her death.

Today in the High Court in Dublin an apology on behalf of University Hospital Galway was read out stating that the hospital deeply regretted and apologised to the Conroy family “for the failure to refer Aibha to Crumlin Children’s Hospital for investigations” following her admission to UHG in August of 2011.

Aibha had suffered from bouts of illness associated with with low blood sugar and had been a patient at UHG on a number of occasions.

The underlying cause of the low blood sugar had not been diagnosed.

It was also announced in court today that an endocrinologist had now been appointed to UHG at the insistence of the Conroy family.

The statutory sum of €25,395 euro was awarded to the family and will be set aside for Aibha’s sister Sorcha until she is 18.

The details of further settlements were not disclosed.