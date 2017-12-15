15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

UHG apologises in High Court to family of Connemara girl who died in 2011

By GBFM News
December 15, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An apology from University Hospital Galway in relation to the death of a 6-year old girl from Connemara has been read out in the High Court today.

Aibha Conroy from Gowla, Carna died on December 14th 2011 after the reason for low blood sugar levels was not properly diagnosed.

Today’s apology is part of a settlement between the HSE and the Conroy family ending a trying and tragic six years for the Conroy family who had sought an explanation and apology for the death of their daughter Aibha in the days before Christmas of 2011.

Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of her death.

Today in the High Court in Dublin an apology on behalf of University Hospital Galway was read out stating that the hospital deeply regretted and apologised to the Conroy family “for the failure to refer Aibha to Crumlin Children’s Hospital for investigations” following her admission to UHG in August of 2011.

Aibha had suffered from bouts of illness associated with with low blood sugar and had been a patient at UHG on a number of occasions.

The underlying cause of the low blood sugar had not been diagnosed.

It was also announced in court today that an endocrinologist had now been appointed to UHG at the insistence of the Conroy family.

The statutory sum of €25,395 euro was awarded to the family and will be set aside for Aibha’s sister Sorcha until she is 18.

The details of further settlements were not disclosed.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Step forward for Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme
December 15, 2017
Step forward for Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme
December 15, 2017
Coastal Unit to resume search for man who entered Corrib a month ago
December 15, 2017
Go ahead for water infrastructure on Inis Meain

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 14, 2017
Over 400 inter-county GAA players to sleep rough in solidarity with Ireland’s homeless
December 14, 2017
CONOR COONEY AND JAMES MCCARTHY WIN PEARSE MEDALS 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK