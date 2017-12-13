Udaras seeks international experts for major marine development in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta is focusing on an international dimension to a proposed Research and Science Centre at a Marine Industries Park in west Connemara.

Plans are already afoot for the development of the Park and the instigation of the Science and Research Unit in Cill Chiaráin.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is staking a lot on the development of a Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin.

The west Connemara Gaeltacht has been ravaged by unemployment and the Údarás is putting a strong focus on the use of natural resources to turn the tide.

Resources from the sea and the seashore are the objective.

Research and science will play a significant role and a Science and Research facility is part of the plan.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is aiming at an international dimension to that effort.

Officials will travel to the United States soon in an effort to involve scientists from universities there with the project in Cill Chiaráin.

Meanwhile, planning issues are being looked at and Údarás na Gaeltachta – on the advice of Galway Co Council – is to have an Environmental Impact Study carried out at the proposed Marine Park location.