The Wagon Wheel

U19/U16 Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Semi Final Schedule Released

By Sport GBFM
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 1:24 pm

The U19/U16 Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Semi Finals schedule has now been confirmed.

The top teams in this year’s competition will battle it out for a place in the Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Final at the end of January in the National Basketball Arena.
Semi finals will take place the week of January 8th – 12th, 2018, across two main venues: UL Arena, Limerick and Oblate Hall, Inchicore.

Additional venues are also being used.

The First Galway School to be involved will be Colaiste Einde who will face  St Oliver’s CC Drogheda in the Semi-Final of the Under 16 Boys C at Oblate Hall on January the 11th at 12.30.

The following day, St Joseph’s the Bish will face St Malachy’s Belfast in the Under 16 Boys A Semi-Final at the same venue at 2pm.

Finally on January the 12th, there is an All-Galway National Cup Semi-Final with St Pauls Oughterard taking on Colasite Einde in the Semi-Final of the Boys U19 B Cup at the Nuig Kingfisher with that game tipping off at 12Noon.

The Schedule In Full Is….

Schools Cup Semi Finals – OBLATE HALL SCHEDULE

Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 10:30 U19A Girls Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip v Holy Faith Clontarf
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 12:00 U19B Girls Muckross Park v Ulidia Integrated
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 14:00 U19A Boys St Malachy’s Belfast v Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip
Semi Final Thursday 11th Jan 10:30 U19C Girls St Andrews Booterstown v Colaiste Pobail Setanta
Semi Final Thursday 11th Jan 12:30 U16B Boys St Olivers CC Drogheda v Colaiste Einde Galway
Semi Final Thursday 11th Jan 14:00 U19C Boys St Brendans Belmullet v Colaiste na Hinse
Semi Final Friday 12th Jan 10:30 U16C Girls Old Bawn CS v St Colmcilles Knocklyon
Semi Final Friday 12th Jan 12:30 U19B Girls Loreto Stephens Green v Scoil Ruain Killenaule
Semi Final Friday 12th Jan 14:00 U16A Boys St Malachy’s Belfast v St Joseph’s Bish
Schools Cup Semi Finals – UL ARENA SCHEDULE
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 10:30 U16C Boys CTI Clonmel v St Munchins Limerick
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 12:15 U16A Boys St Mary’s CBS The Green Tralee v SMGS Blarney
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 13:45 U16B Boys Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh v St Conleths Dublin
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 15:30 U16A Girls St Angelas Cork v Crescent Comprehensive
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 11:30 U19C Boys St Munchins Limerick v St Colmcilles Knocklyon
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 13:30 U16C Girls Jesus & Mary Gortnor Abbey v Colaiste Pobail Setanta
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 15:15 U19A Boys Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig v Templeogue College
Schools Cup Semi Finals Schedule – OTHER VENUES
Semi Final Monday 18th Dec 13:00 U19B Boys  – UL ARENA – St Vincent’s Castleknock College v St Clements College
Semi Final Tuesday 19th Dec 12:00 U16C Boys  – National Basketball Arena – St Joes Derry v Sligo Grammar
Semi Final Tuesday 19th Dec 13:30 U16A Girls  – National Basketball Arena – Colaise Choilmcille Ballyshannon v Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 13:00 U19A Girls  – Neptune Stadium – Christ King v Colaiste An Phiarsaigh Gleann Maghair
Semi Final Thursday 11th Jan 12:00 U16B Girls  – Peacelink Clones – St Catherines VS, Killybegs v Muckross Park
Semi Final Thursday 11th Jan 13:45 U19C Girls  – Peacelink Clones – Colaiste na Carraige v Carrick on Shannon
Semi Final Friday 12th Jan 12:00 U16B Girls  – Pres Tralee – Causeway Comprehensive v Pres Tralee
Semi Final Friday 12th Jan 12:00 U19B Boys  – NUIG Kingfisher – St Pauls Oughterard v Colaiste Einde Galway
