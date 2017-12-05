U19/U16 Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Semi Final Schedule Released

The U19/U16 Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Semi Finals schedule has now been confirmed.
The top teams in this year’s competition will battle it out for a place in the Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Final at the end of January in the National Basketball Arena.
Semi finals will take place the week of January 8th – 12th, 2018, across two main venues: UL Arena, Limerick and Oblate Hall, Inchicore.
Additional venues are also being used.
The First Galway School to be involved will be Colaiste Einde who will face St Oliver’s CC Drogheda in the Semi-Final of the Under 16 Boys C at Oblate Hall on January the 11th at 12.30.
The following day, St Joseph’s the Bish will face St Malachy’s Belfast in the Under 16 Boys A Semi-Final at the same venue at 2pm.
Finally on January the 12th, there is an All-Galway National Cup Semi-Final with St Pauls Oughterard taking on Colasite Einde in the Semi-Final of the Boys U19 B Cup at the Nuig Kingfisher with that game tipping off at 12Noon.
The Schedule In Full Is….
Schools Cup Semi Finals – OBLATE HALL SCHEDULE
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 12:15 U16A Boys St Mary’s CBS The Green Tralee v SMGS Blarney
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 13:45 U16B Boys Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh v St Conleths Dublin
Semi Final Tuesday 9th Jan 15:30 U16A Girls St Angelas Cork v Crescent Comprehensive
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 13:30 U16C Girls Jesus & Mary Gortnor Abbey v Colaiste Pobail Setanta
Semi Final Wednesday 10th Jan 15:15 U19A Boys Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig v Templeogue College