Tyrur Shay Among Four Irish Trained Dogs in English Greyhound Semi-Final

Following a stunning quarter final win on Tuesday Night, PJ Fahy’s Tyrur Shay takes part in the Second Semi-Final of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby on Saturday Night in Towcester.

This Year’s English Derby has four Irish trained Greyhounds left at the Semi-Final Stage in Tyrur Shay, The highly rated Clares Rocket trained by Graham Holland, Coolavanny Mason, trained by Pat Buckley and Swithins Brae, trained by Peter Cronin.

All four Irish trained dogs were drawn in the Second Semi-Final with Clare’s Rocket drawn in one, Swithins Brae in Two, Coolavanny Mason in four and Tyrur Shay in Five. Coverage Starts on Sky Sports 3 at 7pm with the Derby Semi-Final at 9.13pm.