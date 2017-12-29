15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two weather alerts in place for Galway between tonight and Sunday morning

By GBFM News
December 29, 2017

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two weather alerts are in place for Galway between tonight and Sunday morning.

The third highest alert, status yellow, is in place for snow and ice in Galway and all of Connacht from 10 o’clock tonight.

However, the higher warning, status orange, comes into effect for wind for Galway and all of Connacht from 9 tomorrow night until 6 on Sunday morning, New Year’s Eve.

As Storm Dylan approaches the west coast the Road Safety Authority is warning motorists to keep a check on local weather updates, and plan any journeys accordingly.

The road safety body says extreme care should be taken as spot flooding, debris and strong crosswinds are possible in all affected areas.

