Two under-qualified consultants working at Galway University Hospitals

August 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are two under-qualified doctors currently working as consultants at Galway University Hospitals.

That’s according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, which says nationally there are almost 70 under-qualified consultants employed in Irish hospitals.

A specialist doctor is a qualified doctor who has undertaken higher specialist training – which can typically take up to eight years to complete.

Since 2008, HSE guidelines state that doctors must be on a specialist register with the Medical Council in order to be appointed to consultant positions.

However, figures from the Irish Hospital Consultants association show that nationally, there are 127 doctors currently employed as consultants who are not listed on the register.

Of these, 65 were appointed as consultants after the introduction of rules requiring registration with the Medical Council.

Six non-specialist consultants are employed at Galway University Hospitals – which consists of UHG and Merlin Park Hospital – two of whom have been appointed since the new guidelines were introduced.

The situation does not mean the doctors in question have not undertaken specialist training – but does mean the HSE itself does not know if they have, which breaches its own employment guidelines.

Last week, solicitors warned that the situation in Irish hospitals could leave the HSE legally exposed in the event of injury to a patient.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the HSE does not know how many consultants employed through agencies are not on the specialist register – meaning the real number could be far higher than figures suggest.

Non-specialist consultants in hospitals nationwide include 12 psychiatrists, 10 surgeons, seven anaesthetists and six obstetricians.

