Two people taken to hospital following Oranmore road incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a road incident on the outskirts of Oranmore this afternoon. (1/9)

A car overturned close to Carrowmoneash roundabout around 1.30p.m.

The two occupants of the car have been taken to UHG but they are not thought to be seriously injured.

The outbound lanes of the N6 dual carriageway from the Galway Clinic in Doughiska to the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore are closed as a result.

Gardaí are advising motorists travelling to or from Oranmore to use the Coast Road or Carnmore Road until the scene is cleared.