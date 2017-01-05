15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

HSA-news-health-safety-authority

Two people died in workplace accidents across Galway last year

By GBFM News
January 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people lost their lives in workplace accidents across Galway during 2016.

The Health and Safety authority has released statistics for last year, which reveal that the number of work-related accidents on farms remains high.

There were 44 people killed in workplaces in 2016, representing a 21% reduction on the 56 reported in 2015.

21 of those who died last year lost their lives in farming accidents – mainly involving farm vehicles, machinery or livestock.

The majority of work-related deaths involved males aged between 25 and 65.

