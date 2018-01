Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people died in workplace accidents in Galway last year.

The latest figures from the Health and Safety Authority reveal that there were 47 fatal work related accidents across Ireland last year.

There were 24 deaths in agriculture, making it the eight year in a row that this sector recorded the highest number of work related fatalities.

Across all sectors, accidents involving vehicles accounted for 21 of all fatalities in 2017.