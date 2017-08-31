15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Two men remanded in custody over burglary at Barna pharmacy

By GBFM News
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been remanded in custody following their appearance at Galway courthouse last evening (30/8) in connection with a burglary in Barna.

The pharmacy in Barna was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two men allegedly forced their way into Barna pharmacy at around 2.30am on Tuesday by using a rock to smash the glass of the front door.

A cash register and cash box were seized during the break-in and a member of the public witnessed the intruders leaving the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

Gardai subsequently raided two houses in Salthill yesterday evening under warrant and arrested two men – both of whom are believed to be from the area.

It’s understood stolen property, including two vehicles, was recovered during the operation as well as a quantity of cash which is believed to the proceeds of criminal activity.

Both men appeared before Galway District Court last evening.

One of men – aged 22 – is charged with burglary and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

His co-accused – aged 28 – is also charged with burglary, the unauthorised taking of vehicle and the possession of stolen property.

The men, who are related, were refused bail and have been remanded in custody to appear before the court again next Wednesday.

 

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Selectors Thoughts
August 30, 2017
Two men due before courts in connection with break in at Barna pharmacy
August 30, 2017
Construction Industry Federation says Government undermining recovery in west
August 30, 2017
Delayed discharges being blamed for lack of beds at Galway public hospitals

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 31, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Selectors Thoughts
August 30, 2017
Horse Racing Ireland Launches New Racehorse Ownership Website
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK