Two men remanded in custody over burglary at Barna pharmacy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been remanded in custody following their appearance at Galway courthouse last evening (30/8) in connection with a burglary in Barna.

The pharmacy in Barna was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two men allegedly forced their way into Barna pharmacy at around 2.30am on Tuesday by using a rock to smash the glass of the front door.

A cash register and cash box were seized during the break-in and a member of the public witnessed the intruders leaving the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

Gardai subsequently raided two houses in Salthill yesterday evening under warrant and arrested two men – both of whom are believed to be from the area.

It’s understood stolen property, including two vehicles, was recovered during the operation as well as a quantity of cash which is believed to the proceeds of criminal activity.

Both men appeared before Galway District Court last evening.

One of men – aged 22 – is charged with burglary and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

His co-accused – aged 28 – is also charged with burglary, the unauthorised taking of vehicle and the possession of stolen property.

The men, who are related, were refused bail and have been remanded in custody to appear before the court again next Wednesday.