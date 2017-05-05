Two men remain in Garda custody following city centre assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men remain in Garda custody this evening following a serious assault in the city in the early hours of this morning.

A 26 year old man was seriously injured during the incident near the junction of Abbeygate Street and Market Street just before 3a.m.

He was taken to UHG with head injuries, but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s with Mayo addresses under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are still being questioned this evening at Mill Street garda station.