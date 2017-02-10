Two men held over drugs seizure in Ballybrit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized around 4,000 ecstasy tablets in the city, which were destined for Galway’s unofficial Rag Week next week.

The drugs were discovered this afternoon during a search in the Ballybrit area, and two Irish men in their early twenties were arrested.

4,000 ecstasy tablets and a small quantity Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro were seized.

Gardaí say the drugs are believed to have been destined for the Galway “Rag Week” market.

The two suspects are in custody at Mill Street Garda Station.