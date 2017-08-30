15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two men due before courts in connection with break in at Barna pharmacy

By GBFM News
August 30, 2017

Time posted: 5:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are due before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening charged in connection with a break in at Barna pharmacy.

It’s after Gardai searched homes in the Salthill area and recovered a quantity of stolen property – including cash and two cars.

 

Two men forced their way into Barna pharmacy at around 2.30 am yesterday by using a rock to smash the glass of the front door.

A cash register and cash box were seized during the break-in – and a member of the public witnessed the intruders leaving the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Gardai subsequently raided two houses in Salthill yesterday evening under warrant and arrested two men – both of whom are believed to be from the area.

It’s understood stolen property, including two vehicles, was recovered during the operation as well as a quantity of cash which is believed to the proceeds of criminal activity.

Both men are due before Galway District Court around now, charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and the break-in at Barna pharmacy.

