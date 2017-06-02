15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two men arrested in Gort following armed robbery in Cork

By GBFM News
June 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been arrested in Gort over an armed robbery carried out in Cork this morning.

The raid happened at a Centra store in Ballyvourney shortly after 8am and the men, one of whom was armed, made off with a sum of cash.

It’s understood they fled the scene in a Mini Cooper.

The car was stopped at a routine checkpoint this afternoon on the outskirts of Gort town and Gardai arrested both men after discovering the car was stolen.

The men, believed to be aged in their 20s and from Cork, will also be questioned over another offence committed in Limerick last evening.

They’re currently being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gort and Loughrea Garda Stations.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
