Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been hospitalised following a road crash outside Loughrea.

The incident involving a truck and a car took place before 4pm on the Old Dublin Road, just before the Portumna turn-off.

The road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the evening as vehicles are removed from the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Two people are being treated at UHG for serious but non life threatening injuries.