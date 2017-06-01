Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 15-year-old student from Galway, who was the first Traveller to participate in or win at the BT Young Scientist’s competition, was among seven people to be honoured at the Traveller Pride Awards this afternoon

Ian McDonagh was honoured for his achievements in education- he hopes to be a role model for his younger sister and for other young Travellers.

Ian intends to study law and politics before applying to join An Garda Síochána.

The Traveller Pride awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society.

In sport, the prize went to Patrick Mongan from Galway, who will represent Ireland in the European boxing Championships.

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Hughie Maughan from Ballymun, Dublin, won in the arts and culture category.

Education winner Ian McDonagh with Johnathon McCrea