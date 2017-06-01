15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards

By GBFM News
June 1, 2017

Time posted: 5:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 15-year-old student from Galway, who was the first Traveller to participate in or win at the BT Young Scientist’s competition, was among seven people to be honoured at the Traveller Pride Awards this afternoon

Ian McDonagh was honoured for his achievements in education- he hopes to be a role model for his younger sister and for other young Travellers.

Ian intends to study law and politics before applying to join An Garda Síochána.

The Traveller Pride awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society.

In sport, the prize went to Patrick Mongan from Galway, who will represent Ireland in the European boxing Championships.

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Hughie Maughan from Ballymun, Dublin, won in the arts and culture category.

 


All Ireland Boxing Champion, Patrick Mongan and World Champion Boxer Andy Lee.

Education winner Ian McDonagh with Johnathon McCrea

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway County Show cancelled
June 1, 2017
Galway County Show cancelled
June 1, 2017
State appoints forensic expert to consider possible exhumations at Tuam mother and baby home site
June 1, 2017
10 percent of alcohol related road fatalities recorded in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 1, 2017
Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week
May 31, 2017
Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon hailed a huge success
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK