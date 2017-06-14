15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two Galway Players Named On Irish 3×3 Squads For Europe Cup

By Sport GBFM
June 14, 2017

Time posted: 4:23 pm

Two Galway Players have been named in Ireland 3×3 squads for the forthcoming Europe Cup Events in Andorra and France.

The 3×3 squads for the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s teams have been announced this week ahead of the Europe Cup which will take place in Andorra on June 24/25th (Men) and Poltiers, France on June 23/24th (Women).

Senior Men’s 3×3 Coach, Matt Hall announced a squad of four for the upcoming tournament, with SSE Airtricity Moycullen’s Paul Freeman joined by Templeogue’s Jason Killeen and Stephen James featuring alongside former teammate Sean Flood (now Santa Fe Community College). The team will go head-to-head with Lithuania and Andorra in the group stages.

Hall has also announced a squad of four for the Women’s 3×3 Europe Cup, including two players from Cup and Regular Season winning side, Ambassador UCC Glanmire. 2017 Women’s Super League Player of the Year Claire Rockall from Maree who now plays with Glanmire and Gráinne Dwyer. They will take to the court alongside Niamh Dwyer (Fr Mathews) and Fiona O’Dwyer (A.S.D. Basket Femminile Stabia). The squad will face off against Poland and the Czech Republic in their group games.

The news comes in the wake of the announcement that 3×3 basketball will be part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

