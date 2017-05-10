Two Galway Golfers on Irish Team for International King’s Cup at Lough Erne Resort

A quartet of Connacht golfers have played their way onto Ireland’s team to face the USA in the International King’s Cup at Lough Erne Resort on May 23-25.

Alan Moran (Tuam), Colm Feeney (Galway GC), Liam Friel (Westport GC) and John Collins (Westport GC) will tackle the Americans in the Ryder Cup style event which honours golf’s greatest ambassador, Mr Arnold Palmer.

Following four regional qualifiers at Ardglass GC, Ennis GC, Westport GC and Dunmurry Springs GC, 60 players played in the final qualifier at Lough Erne, focused on securing a place on Ireland’s 16 man (eight pairs) team.

In tricky conditions, Moran (Tuam) and Colm Feeney (Galway GC), both category one golfers, produced the best score of the day, finishing with a fine better-ball score of two under par 70.

“A member at Westport GC made me aware of the competition. I thought the novelty of it was interesting and it was an opportunity to play at Lough Erne so I hooked up with Colm for it,” said Moran, a former Connacht interpro player at youth and senior level.

They are joined in the team by the Westport GC duo of Liam Friel (10) and John Collins (14) who carded an eight over par round of 80.

“Having qualified from Westport we went up to Lough Erne hoping we might have a chance of making the team,” said John.

“We’re looking forward to getting back up to Lough Erne and doing the best that we can.”

Lynn McCool, Director of Golf and Head Professional at Lough Erne Resort said: “Many thanks to the clubs that hosted regional qualifiers and all the players who competed to try and earn a place on the Ireland team.

“I’m convinced that we have put a very strong team together capable of defending the trophy we won last year. We are looking forward to the main event now and can’t wait for the Americans to arrive at Lough Erne so they can get a taste of golf, N.I style.”

The International King’s Cup was first played last year and finished in dramatic style with Ireland winning after a thrilling play-off. Both teams will stay on-site at the Lough Erne resort, with full access to the golf academy, receive specially commissioned outerwear courtesy of Glenmuir and attend two Gala dinners as part of the event.

International King’s Cup Qualifiers

Senior Championship – Alan Moran (Tuam GC) & Colm Feeney (Galway GC)

Senior Category A – Niall Clince (Craddockstown GC) & Kieran O’Brien (Craddockstown GC)

Senior Category B – Liam Friel (Westport GC) & John Collins (Westport GC)

Senior Category C – James McAllister (Ballybofey & S GC) & Patsy O’Donnell (Ballybofey & S GC)

Open Age Championship – Darren Carey (Dunmurry Springs) & Paul Sweeney (Dunmurry Springs GC)

Category A Open Age – Declan McKeever (Donegal GC) & Darren McKeever (Donegal GC)

Category B Open Age – Kevin Commins (Ardee GC) & Tom Muldoon (Cloverhill GC)

Category C Open Age – Vincent Owens (Donegal GC) & Martin Peters (Omagh GC)