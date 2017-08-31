15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Two Galway Dogs Remain In Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby

By Sport GBFM
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Two Galway dogs remain as we enter the third round of the Boylesports Greyhound Derby that will take place next Saturday Night. Tyrur Harold, owned and trained by PJ Fahy in Glenamaddy and Typical Ash, owned by the Secret Service Syndicate and trained by Gerry Holian in Athenry, won both their second round races and are both in with good chances of making the quarter finals.

Tyrur Harold’s case has been improved with the news that Cable boy has been withdrawn from the 3rd round of the Derby due to a T.F.L. injury.

