Two Galway businessmen among national list of tax defaulters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses are among the latest list of tax defaulters.

Revenue has published the national list of tax defaulters for the period from January to March 2017.

Kevin Laffey Car Sales Limited of Derrydonnell North, Oranmore made a total settlement of almost 303 thousand euro.

The car dealer’s case followed a revenue audit and concerned underdeclaration of VAT.

Gordan Bruic, a film producer and editor from 14 Manor Close in Kingston made a settlement of over 105 thousand 800 euro.

His case followed a revenue audit and the non declaration of income tax and VAT.

For the first time, the list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period.

In the case of Gordan Bruic, a sum of over 41 thousand euro remained unpaid at the end of March.

The largest national settlement in the latest list amounted to over 2.3 million euro and involved Dublin company director Dean Anthony of Woodhaven, Milltown Bridge.