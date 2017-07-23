Two Galway Boxers Guaranteed At Least Bronze At European Schoolboy Championships

Two boxers from Olympic Boxing Club in Galway are guaranteed bronze medals at the European Schoolboy championships in Romania following yesterday’s quarter finals. Patrick Sweeney beat Vlad Vaskovskyii from the Ukraine with a unanimous points decision win in the 46 Kg category while Patrick Donovan was a majority points winner over another Ukrainian boxer Unis Guliev in the 50Kg Category.

Both are in Semi-Final action tomorrow with Sweeney up against Danil Kirilov from Bulgaria and Donovan takes on another Bulgarian boxer in the 50Kg Semi-Final in Anton Kirilov. Ballyhaunis boxer Eoghan Lavin is also involved in a Semi-Final tomorrow as he takes on Gelik Burkan from Turkey.

The Full list of Semi-Finals is as Follows

41.5kg Jack Charles (Ireland) v Krasmir Dzhurav (Bulgaria)

40kg Brooklyn Saunders (Ballybough) v Tommy Cole (England)

44.5kg Cahir Gormley (Ireland) v Ivan Kobzev (Russia)

46kg Patrick Sweeney (Ireland) v Danil Kirilov (Bulgaria)

50kg Patrick Donovan (Ireland) v Anton Kirilov (Bulgaria)

59kg Eoghan Lavin (Ireland) v Gelik Burkcan (Turkey)

52kg Cain Lewis (Ireland) v Gor Mkhitaryan (Georgia)

68kg John Ward (Ireland) v Antionio Grabic (Croatia)

72kg Sean Walsh (Ireland) v Parr Kyle (England)

80kg Jordan Ward (Ireland) v Andrija Badza (Croatia)