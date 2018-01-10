Two former Galway Garda stations sold for just 113 thousand euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two former Garda stations in the county have been sold off for a total of just 113 thousand euro

Just 3-point-2 million euro was made by selling 42 garda stations across the country since 2014.

Figures provided by OPW minister Kevin Boxer Moran show the buildings were sold between 2014 and 2017, with an average value of less than 77-thousand euro.

Last year, the former station at Menlough sold for 50 thousand euro, while the former station in Lettermore sold for 63 thousand euro in 2014.