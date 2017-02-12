Two die on Galway roads earlier today

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Two people have died on Galway’s roads in separate accidents earlier today.

The body of a man has been found on the N17 at Milltown Road on the outskirts of Tuam and near the intersection to the new Tuam Bypass currently under construction.

Meanwhile a woman in her 50s has died in a single vehicle crash near Portumna on the Kilimor- Kitormer road.

Stretches of the Kilimor- Kitormer road and the Tuam-Milltown road are closed and diversions will remain in place until later this afternoon.

The body found at Milltown Road Tuam, is of a man in his late 50s from the North Galway area.

It was found on the side of the road by a person who was out walking earlier today and as Gardai continue their investigations it is understood the death may have been accidental.

Part of the N.17 road, beside the new intersection with the Tuam By-Pass near Parson’s Garage, Milltown Road, Tuam is closed at present following the incident.

Gardai in Tuam say that diversions are in place between Parson’s Garage and the Marley Road and motorists will be diverted through an alternative route until later this afternoon.

Gardai have sealed off the area as the scene has to be forensically examined and it is thought that the person who died was walking in the area at the time.

It is understood that the incident may have happened sometime during the early hours of today and the body was found before 11 am.

Tuam Gardai are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a man walking on the Milltown Road between Parson’s Garage and the new intersection with the Tuam Bypass between 4 am and 11 am to day to contact them at 093-24202 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile Gardai are examining the scene of the single vehicle crash in which the woman in her 50s died at Lissdeligney on the Killimor-Kiltormer road at approximately 8.30 today.

Her body was removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe and anyone who may have any information or was in this area of the Kilimor-Kiltormer Road between 7.30 and 9.30 today should contact Loughrea Gardai at 091-842870 or any Garda Station