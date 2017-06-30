15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Two county towns listed in top 20 most charming places

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 11:04 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two county towns feature in a survey of the 20 most charming towns in Ireland.

TravelMag.com asked 300 writers, photographers and selected travel professionals to name towns in Ireland that they consider the most charming.

Oughterard and Clifden made the top 12 towns while the bigger cities of Galway, Cork and Dublin were excluded.

TravelMag describes Oughterard as peaceful and an excellent place to stay while Clifden’s ‘verdant, wooded surrounds’ back up the claim that Galway is one of Ireland’s prettiest counties.

The full list of Ireland’s most charming towns can be found on travelmag.com/articles/most-charming-towns-ireland/

Galway Bay FM News Desk
