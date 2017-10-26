15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Two Connemara areas have Galway and Mayo’s highest concentration of Church of Ireland members

By GBFM News
October 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Connemara areas have Galway and Mayo’s highest concentration of Church of Ireland members

The rural and mountainous areas have the highest percentage concentration of Church or Ireland members across the two counties

Figures that arise from the Census are whittled down to the smallest units – they are District Electoral Divisions, or DEDs. Sometimes there could be three DEDs in a parish – sometimes less.

Letterfore DED extends across Maam Cross towards Oughterard. It is hill country and very rural .

There are 33 members of the Church of Ireland in Letterfore DED.

At 12.5% of the population that is – proportionately – the highest concentration of Church of Ireland members in any local community in Galway or Mayo.

The DED of Bencorr is much further west straddling the area of Ballinahinch, Ballinafad, Glencoaghan and the foothills of the Twelve Bens.

It is home to 15 members of the Church of Ireland which is 6.6% of the local population.

Normally, DEDs in Galway and Mayo may have a proportion of Church of Ireland members between 2 and 4 percent.

But these two mountain DEDs in Connemara are well above that figure.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
Win with The Ardilaun Hotel on Molly in the Morning
October 26, 2017
Ballinasloe municipal district facing funding cuts
October 26, 2017
Gardai investigate interference with boats moored at the Claddagh
October 26, 2017
Apple appeal application decision due next week

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 26, 2017
Three Connacht Players Named In Irish Squad For November Internationals
October 26, 2017
Keane names starting XV for clash with Munster
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK