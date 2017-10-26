Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Connemara areas have Galway and Mayo’s highest concentration of Church of Ireland members

The rural and mountainous areas have the highest percentage concentration of Church or Ireland members across the two counties

Figures that arise from the Census are whittled down to the smallest units – they are District Electoral Divisions, or DEDs. Sometimes there could be three DEDs in a parish – sometimes less.

Letterfore DED extends across Maam Cross towards Oughterard. It is hill country and very rural .

There are 33 members of the Church of Ireland in Letterfore DED.

At 12.5% of the population that is – proportionately – the highest concentration of Church of Ireland members in any local community in Galway or Mayo.

The DED of Bencorr is much further west straddling the area of Ballinahinch, Ballinafad, Glencoaghan and the foothills of the Twelve Bens.

It is home to 15 members of the Church of Ireland which is 6.6% of the local population.

Normally, DEDs in Galway and Mayo may have a proportion of Church of Ireland members between 2 and 4 percent.

But these two mountain DEDs in Connemara are well above that figure.