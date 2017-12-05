Two city schools and one county school top list of public-funded college feeder schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two city schools and one in the the county top the list of publicly funded schools in Galway sending students to college this year.

The Irish Independent reports that St. Joseph’s “The Bish”, Nuns Islands, Salerno Secondary school, Salthill and Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar all had 100 percent progression rates.

Overall nine public schools in Galway had full progression to higher education this year.

The Feeder Schools survey gives a school-by-school breakdown of the number of students from state schools enrolling in higher education this autumn and in which colleges.

Nationally there’s been a seven fold increase in the number of public schools with a 100 percent progression rate.

However 10 of the top 20 schools on the survey are fee paying institutes.