Two city beaches re-open to swimmers as ecoli threat ends

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The E Coli scare which closed two city beaches to swimmers this week has ended
The bathing prohibition was put in place at 3 yesterday afternoon at Ballyloughane and Grattan road beaches
Water sampling carried out on Monday showed an elevated presence of the bacteria ecoli
A spokesperson for the city council told Galway Bay fm news that the heavy rain was the likely cause for the elevated levels
Re-testing was done yesterday and the results show a return to acceptable bathing water quality results
In line with this the 24 hour bathing prohibition has been lifted and swimmers are now free to use Grattan road and Ballyloughane beaches again