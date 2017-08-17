15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Two city beaches re-open to swimmers as ecoli threat ends

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The E Coli scare which closed two city beaches to swimmers this week has ended

The bathing prohibition was put in place at 3 yesterday afternoon at Ballyloughane and Grattan road beaches

Water sampling carried out on Monday showed an elevated presence of the bacteria ecoli

A spokesperson for the city council told Galway Bay fm news that the heavy rain was the likely cause for the elevated levels

Re-testing was done yesterday and the results show a return to acceptable bathing water quality results

In line with this the 24 hour bathing prohibition has been lifted and swimmers are now free to use Grattan road and Ballyloughane beaches again

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Decision to refuse carpark at Sacre Coeur site appealed
August 17, 2017
Decision to refuse carpark at Sacre Coeur site appealed
August 17, 2017
Rival cinema group opposes expansion of Eye cinema
August 17, 2017
Work to begin shortly on new cardiac facilities at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 16, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
August 16, 2017
Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final Preview – Stephen Glennon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK