Two burst watermains on N17 lead to severe traffic disruption

By GBFM News
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commuters into the city are experiencing long tailbacks this morning, due to two burst watermains at Castlegar on the Tuam Road.

Heavy rain and a burst pipe last night resulted in several feet of water on the Tuam Road at the turn off for Castlegar Church.

Meanwhile, a second mains burst closer to the Galway Plate restaurant around 5 this morning.

Crews from the city council have set up traffic management on the route and are working on fixing the bursts.

However, there will be disruption to traffic and the water supply for most of the morning.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
