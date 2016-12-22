15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

17 March 2016; Trainer Willie Mullins, left, and jockey Ruby Walsh smile to the crowd in the winners' enclosure after winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle with Limini. Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. Picture credit: Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images)

TV3 secures 4-year UK Horseracing Deal

December 22, 2016

Cheltenham, Aintree, Epsom and Royal Ascot will be live on TV3

Irish TV viewers will enjoy up to 50 days of live action per year on TV3 & 3e

TV3 Group is delighted to announce a new four-year partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to broadcast some of the biggest events in horseracing, beginning on New Year’s Day 2017.

TV3 and 3e will broadcast exclusive Irish terrestrial coverage of the most prestigious and lucrative horseracing events in the world across 50 days of the year from 1 January 2017, including the Cheltenham Festival, the Randox Health Aintree Grand National Festival, the Investec Epsom Derby and Oaks, and Royal Ascot.

Other highlights include the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket, Al Shaqab Lockinge Day at Newbury, Qatar Goodwood Festival, Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York and QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

Niall Cogley, TV3 Group Director of Broadcasting, said: “TV3 is delighted to be working with this fantastic racing portfolio. Cheltenham and Aintree are hugely important milestones in the Irish sporting calendar every year, but this new agreement represents so much more as it spans some of the most important international racing fixtures in the world with a wonderful mix of Flat and National Hunt festivals.

“To be able to offer 50 exclusive Irish terrestrial days on TV3 and 3e is great news for our viewers and for the TV3 Group.”

Richard FitzGerald, CEO of RMG, said: “We are very much looking forward to an exciting new partnership with TV3 over the next four years. We are delighted that the UK’s best race meetings will receive such a prominent shop window in Ireland via TV3 and 3e. It means viewers will be extremely well served in Ireland.”

3e will begin its coverage on 1 January 2017 by broadcasting the New Year’s Day meeting from Cheltenham.

 

01/01/2017 3e Cheltenham New Year’s Day  
28/01/2017 3e Cheltenham Festival Trials Day 1-3.30pm
11/02/2017 3e Newbury Betfair Hurdle 1.30-4pm
18/02/2017 3e Ascot Clarence House 1.30-4pm
14/03/2017 TV3 Cheltenham Festival (1) Champion Hurdle 1-4.30pm
15/03/2017 TV3 Cheltenham Festival (2) Champion Chase 1-4.30pm
16/03/2017 TV3 Cheltenham Festival (3) World Hurdle/Ryanair 1-4.30pm
17/03/2017 TV3 Cheltenham Festival (4) Gold Cup 1-4.30pm
06/04/2017 TV3 Aintree Aintree Day 1 2-5pm
07/04/2017 TV3 Aintree Aintree Day 2 2-5pm
08/04/2017 TV3 Aintree Grand National – Aintree Day 3 2-6.15pm
22/04/2017 3e Ayr Scottish Grand National 1.30-4.30pm
29/04/2017 3e Sandown Jumps Finale 1.30-4pm
06/05/2017 3e Newmarket 2000 Guineas 1.30-4pm
07/05/2017 3e Newmarket 1000 Guineas 1.30-4pm
20/05/2017 3e Newbury Lockinge 1.30-4pm
02/06/2017 TV3 Epsom Day 1 1.30-5pm
03/06/2017 TV3 Epsom Investec Derby Day 2 1.30-5pm
20/06/2017 TV3 Royal Ascot Day 1 1.30-6pm
21/06/2017 TV3 Royal Ascot Day 2 1.30-6pm
22/06/2017 TV3 Royal Ascot Day 3 1.30-6pm
23/06/2017 TV3 Royal Ascot Day 4 1.30-6pm
24/06/2017 TV3 Royal Ascot Day 5 1.30-6pm
08/07/2017 3e Sandown Eclipse 1.30-4pm
15/07/2017 3e Newmarket Super Saturday 1.30-4pm
29/07/2017 3e Ascot King George 1.30-4pm
01/08/2017 3e Glorious Goodwood Day 1 1.30-4pm
02/08/2017 3e Glorious Goodwood Day 2 1.30-4pm
03/08/2017 3e Glorious Goodwood Day 3 1.30-4pm
04/08/2017 3e Glorious Goodwood Day 4 1.30-4pm
05/08/2017 3e Glorious Goodwood Day 5 1.30-4pm
23/08/2017 3e York Ebor Day 1 1.30-4pm
24/08/2017 3e York Ebor Day 2 1.30-4pm
25/08/2017 3e York Ebor Day 3 1.30-4pm
26/08/2017 3e York Ebor Day 4 1.30-4pm
09/09/2017 3e Haydock Sprint Cup 1.30-4.30pm
23/09/2017 3e Ayr Ayr Gold Cup 1.30-4pm
30/09/2017 3e Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day 2 1.30-4pm
14/10/2017 3e Newmarket Day 2 Future Champions Festival 1.30-4pm
21/10/2017 TV3 Ascot British Champions Day 1-5pm
17/11/2017 3e Cheltenham Open Meeting Day 1 1.30-4pm
18/11/2017 3e Cheltenham Open Meeting Day 2 1.30-4pm
19/11/2017 3e Cheltenham Open Meeting Day 3 1.30-4pm
25/11/2017 3e Haydock Betfair Chase 1.30-4pm
02/12/2017 3e Newbury Hennessey Meeting 1.30-4pm
09/12/2017 3e Sandown Park Tingle Creek 1.30-4pm
26/12/2017 3e Kempton Boxing Day King George 1-3.30pm
27/12/2017 3e Kempton Winter Festival + Welsh National 1-3.30pm

 

