TV3 secures 4-year UK Horseracing Deal

Cheltenham, Aintree, Epsom and Royal Ascot will be live on TV3
Irish TV viewers will enjoy up to 50 days of live action per year on TV3 & 3e
TV3 Group is delighted to announce a new four-year partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to broadcast some of the biggest events in horseracing, beginning on New Year’s Day 2017.
TV3 and 3e will broadcast exclusive Irish terrestrial coverage of the most prestigious and lucrative horseracing events in the world across 50 days of the year from 1 January 2017, including the Cheltenham Festival, the Randox Health Aintree Grand National Festival, the Investec Epsom Derby and Oaks, and Royal Ascot.
Other highlights include the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket, Al Shaqab Lockinge Day at Newbury, Qatar Goodwood Festival, Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York and QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.
Niall Cogley, TV3 Group Director of Broadcasting, said: “TV3 is delighted to be working with this fantastic racing portfolio. Cheltenham and Aintree are hugely important milestones in the Irish sporting calendar every year, but this new agreement represents so much more as it spans some of the most important international racing fixtures in the world with a wonderful mix of Flat and National Hunt festivals.
“To be able to offer 50 exclusive Irish terrestrial days on TV3 and 3e is great news for our viewers and for the TV3 Group.”
Richard FitzGerald, CEO of RMG, said: “We are very much looking forward to an exciting new partnership with TV3 over the next four years. We are delighted that the UK’s best race meetings will receive such a prominent shop window in Ireland via TV3 and 3e. It means viewers will be extremely well served in Ireland.”
3e will begin its coverage on 1 January 2017 by broadcasting the New Year’s Day meeting from Cheltenham.
|01/01/2017
|3e
|Cheltenham
|New Year’s Day
|28/01/2017
|3e
|Cheltenham
|Festival Trials Day
|1-3.30pm
|11/02/2017
|3e
|Newbury
|Betfair Hurdle
|1.30-4pm
|18/02/2017
|3e
|Ascot
|Clarence House
|1.30-4pm
|14/03/2017
|TV3
|Cheltenham
|Festival (1) Champion Hurdle
|1-4.30pm
|15/03/2017
|TV3
|Cheltenham
|Festival (2) Champion Chase
|1-4.30pm
|16/03/2017
|TV3
|Cheltenham
|Festival (3) World Hurdle/Ryanair
|1-4.30pm
|17/03/2017
|TV3
|Cheltenham
|Festival (4) Gold Cup
|1-4.30pm
|06/04/2017
|TV3
|Aintree
|Aintree Day 1
|2-5pm
|07/04/2017
|TV3
|Aintree
|Aintree Day 2
|2-5pm
|08/04/2017
|TV3
|Aintree
|Grand National – Aintree Day 3
|2-6.15pm
|22/04/2017
|3e
|Ayr
|Scottish Grand National
|1.30-4.30pm
|29/04/2017
|3e
|Sandown
|Jumps Finale
|1.30-4pm
|06/05/2017
|3e
|Newmarket
|2000 Guineas
|1.30-4pm
|07/05/2017
|3e
|Newmarket
|1000 Guineas
|1.30-4pm
|20/05/2017
|3e
|Newbury
|Lockinge
|1.30-4pm
|02/06/2017
|TV3
|Epsom
|Day 1
|1.30-5pm
|03/06/2017
|TV3
|Epsom
|Investec Derby Day 2
|1.30-5pm
|20/06/2017
|TV3
|Royal Ascot
|Day 1
|1.30-6pm
|21/06/2017
|TV3
|Royal Ascot
|Day 2
|1.30-6pm
|22/06/2017
|TV3
|Royal Ascot
|Day 3
|1.30-6pm
|23/06/2017
|TV3
|Royal Ascot
|Day 4
|1.30-6pm
|24/06/2017
|TV3
|Royal Ascot
|Day 5
|1.30-6pm
|08/07/2017
|3e
|Sandown
|Eclipse
|1.30-4pm
|15/07/2017
|3e
|Newmarket
|Super Saturday
|1.30-4pm
|29/07/2017
|3e
|Ascot
|King George
|1.30-4pm
|01/08/2017
|3e
|Glorious Goodwood
|Day 1
|1.30-4pm
|02/08/2017
|3e
|Glorious Goodwood
|Day 2
|1.30-4pm
|03/08/2017
|3e
|Glorious Goodwood
|Day 3
|1.30-4pm
|04/08/2017
|3e
|Glorious Goodwood
|Day 4
|1.30-4pm
|05/08/2017
|3e
|Glorious Goodwood
|Day 5
|1.30-4pm
|23/08/2017
|3e
|York Ebor
|Day 1
|1.30-4pm
|24/08/2017
|3e
|York Ebor
|Day 2
|1.30-4pm
|25/08/2017
|3e
|York Ebor
|Day 3
|1.30-4pm
|26/08/2017
|3e
|York Ebor
|Day 4
|1.30-4pm
|09/09/2017
|3e
|Haydock
|Sprint Cup
|1.30-4.30pm
|23/09/2017
|3e
|Ayr
|Ayr Gold Cup
|1.30-4pm
|30/09/2017
|3e
|Newmarket
|Cambridgeshire Day 2
|1.30-4pm
|14/10/2017
|3e
|Newmarket
|Day 2 Future Champions Festival
|1.30-4pm
|21/10/2017
|TV3
|Ascot
|British Champions Day
|1-5pm
|17/11/2017
|3e
|Cheltenham
|Open Meeting Day 1
|1.30-4pm
|18/11/2017
|3e
|Cheltenham
|Open Meeting Day 2
|1.30-4pm
|19/11/2017
|3e
|Cheltenham
|Open Meeting Day 3
|1.30-4pm
|25/11/2017
|3e
|Haydock
|Betfair Chase
|1.30-4pm
|02/12/2017
|3e
|Newbury
|Hennessey Meeting
|1.30-4pm
|09/12/2017
|3e
|Sandown Park
|Tingle Creek
|1.30-4pm
|26/12/2017
|3e
|Kempton
|Boxing Day King George
|1-3.30pm
|27/12/2017
|3e
|Kempton
|Winter Festival + Welsh National
|1-3.30pm