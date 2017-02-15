Turloughmore Rider Named On Irish Team For Nations Cup

Turloughmore Rider Michael Duffy has been named in the Irish Team for the first five start nation’s cup event of the year in the United Arab Emirates beginning tomorrow. The Team was named this afternoon by manager Cameron Hanley. Michael will ride Belcanto Z owned by Alan Burnell and will ride with Derry’s David Simpson, Limerick’s Paul Kennedy and Waterford’s Anthony Condon.

The Irish team for Al Ain will line out as follows:

Galway’s Michael Duffy with Belcanto Z, owned by Alan Burnell

Derry’s David Simpson with Chessy 17, owned by Elm Rock LLC

Limerick’s Paul Kennedy with Cartown Danger Mouse (ISH), owned by Jane Kennedy

Waterford’s Anthony Condon with Balzac, owned by Anthony Condon & Kat Taylor

The FEI Nations Cup Jumping series this year celebrates 108 years of team competition and the forthcoming season will see 19 qualifiers in as many countries, with a total of 50 nations set to compete in the qualifying rounds.

Ireland will be among 10 nations fielding teams in Al Ain which is also known as the Garden City due to its greenery and is the second largest city in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the fourth largest city in the United Arab Emirates.

Ireland will compete against Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and the hosts UAE, with €155,000 up for grabs. The draw for the team order of jumping takes place in Al Ain later today.

The Al Ain Nations Cup starts at 10am Irish time and is available to watch live on FEI TV. Ireland will also be represented in the four-star Ocala Nations Cup in Florida, USA on Friday with the Irish team for that encounter set to be announced on Thursday.