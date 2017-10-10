15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Turloughmore appeal dismissed by the DRA

By Sport GBFM
October 10, 2017

Time posted: 9:25 am

The long running saga of the Turloughmore v Portumna SHC game concluded last night with Turloughmore failing in their appeal, meaning it is Portumna who advance to play Castlegar in the preliminary quarter finals this weekend. A statement issued to Galway Bay fm Sport read:
At a DRA hearing in Tullamore this evening (Mon) the Turloughmore appeal, against the decision of the Connacht Hearings Committee, was dismissed. The DRA ruled that all avenues of appeal, as stipulated in Rule, were not exhausted and this is a mandatory requirement before bringing a Request for Arbitration to the DRA. The matter is closed now and the Galway SHC Fixtures shall proceed this weekend.”

Turloughmore GAA have issued a statement on the matter…
“Turloughmore GAA are deeply disappointed that we did not get a chance to present our case at the DRA last night, which was ruled out on a technicality. We were denied the opportunity to defend our outstanding young hurler and our senior hurling team who have been caught up in this saga since last June. Two separate CCC’s set up in Galway, heard our evidence and ruled in our favour. Hence our disappointment in not getting the opportunity to present our case to the higher authority namely the DRA. We are satisfied that Turloughmore GAA acted in good faith at all times and are deeply saddened by this outcome.”

print
Sport
Galway Races – Tuesday Preview
October 10, 2017
Galway Races – Tuesday Preview
October 9, 2017
Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Finals Down For Saturday And Sunday Next
October 9, 2017
County Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 10, 2017
Council backs motion to fund Garda overtime in bid to deal with city traffic
October 10, 2017
Tuam to Dunmore Road closed after fatal crash

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline