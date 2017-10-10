Turloughmore appeal dismissed by the DRA

The long running saga of the Turloughmore v Portumna SHC game concluded last night with Turloughmore failing in their appeal, meaning it is Portumna who advance to play Castlegar in the preliminary quarter finals this weekend. A statement issued to Galway Bay fm Sport read:

“At a DRA hearing in Tullamore this evening (Mon) the Turloughmore appeal, against the decision of the Connacht Hearings Committee, was dismissed. The DRA ruled that all avenues of appeal, as stipulated in Rule, were not exhausted and this is a mandatory requirement before bringing a Request for Arbitration to the DRA. The matter is closed now and the Galway SHC Fixtures shall proceed this weekend.”

Turloughmore GAA have issued a statement on the matter…

“Turloughmore GAA are deeply disappointed that we did not get a chance to present our case at the DRA last night, which was ruled out on a technicality. We were denied the opportunity to defend our outstanding young hurler and our senior hurling team who have been caught up in this saga since last June. Two separate CCC’s set up in Galway, heard our evidence and ruled in our favour. Hence our disappointment in not getting the opportunity to present our case to the higher authority namely the DRA. We are satisfied that Turloughmore GAA acted in good faith at all times and are deeply saddened by this outcome.”