Tuesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

On Tuesday 12th of December we broadcast live from the Twelve Hotel, Barna for their twelve days of Christmas celebrations. Join Valerie Hughes from 12 followed by Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 3 to 5pm live from the Twelve Hotel for a special festive day, with wonderful carol singing with Scoil Shéamais Naofa Barna and Saint Joseph National School Boleybeg from 12 noon.
Guests can also enjoy festive treats including The Twelve’s special Mulled Wine and Mince Pies from the Twelve Bakery Shop as well as the unveiling of the brand new mural created in partnership with GMIT. Join us from 12 at The Twelve, Barna.
The hotel at the crossroads; where history and tradition meet luxury and style. The Twelve is a place for passing time, not simply passing through. Nestled in the charming seaside village of Barna; yet 12 minutes from the thrills of Galway city – and on the doorstep to Connemara. Named after the rolling peaks that surround the stunning landscape, it’s the perfect place for accessing many of Galway’s top attractions or as a hideaway, surrounded by style and luxury, from the hustle and bustle of the city. The Twelve hotel is a multi award winning boutique hotel and has won the title of the best hotel in Ireland for 2018. (source)
For more details Download The Twelve Nights of Christmas Brochure here…