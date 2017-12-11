Tuesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

On Tuesday 12th of December we broadcast live from the Twelve Hotel, Barna for their twelve days of Christmas celebrations. Join Valerie Hughes from 12 followed by Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 3 to 5pm live from the Twelve Hotel for a special festive day, with wonderful carol singing with Scoil Shéamais Naofa Barna and Saint Joseph National School Boleybeg from 12 noon.

Guests can also enjoy festive treats including The Twelve’s special Mulled Wine and Mince Pies from the Twelve Bakery Shop as well as the unveiling of the brand new mural created in partnership with GMIT. Join us from 12 at The Twelve, Barna.

If you’re looking for a Christmas Party that’s that little bit special, where great food is integral, the stunning Twelve Hotel might just be the place for you. Hosting intimate parties from 12 to 100 closefriends in what has become regarded as Ireland’s chicest hotel; The Twelve Nights of Christmas Party is certainly the most attractive way tocelebrate the festive season. As ever, there are many options to suit all tastes and wallets at The Twelve. Choose from casual evenings in The Pins GastroBar, an elaborate gourmet evening in West Restaurant or the last remaining party night (Dec. 9th.) in Na Beanna Beola Ballroom. Aside from throwing their usual party on The Twelfth of the Twelfth, The Twelve are also celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas – a celebration of the best local artisan producers. These specially selected suppliers are known as the ’12 Food Apostles’ and include Gannet Fishmongers,Marty’s Mussels, artisan butcher James McGeoughs, Beechlawn Organic Farm, Caragh’s Microherbs, crab meat supplier Joe Gerilhy, Galway Hooker Beer, Connemara Abalone, Comharchunam Sliog Eisc Connemara Cho Scallops, Solaris Organic Herbal Teas and Arran Islands Cheese Cheese. As well as delicious tastings to enjoy, the hotel’s talented team of chefs will also be getting in on the action focusing on one local food producer for each of the 12 days of Christmas. Using their superb produce, the chefs will create a be spoke dish which visitors will have a chance to taste for themselves when it is included as a daily special on the hotel’s menu. The Twelve Days of Christmas is a concept fashioned by the hotel’s General Manager Fergus O’Halloran, who is a Fáilte Ireland Food Ambassador. Fergus has a tremendous passion and belief in the importance of food tourism and in showcasing local ingredients and skills. “When I returned from my Fáilte Ireland familiarisation trip to Prince Edward County in Canada, I was more convinced than ever about the importance of businesses working together with the local community to help build Ireland’s food tourism reputation, encouraging visitors to stop, spend and stay longer. By showcasing the very best local and regional produce we can really evoke a unique sense of place, and promote Ireland as an unspoilt environment. These twelve producers which we have selected for the 12 Days of Christmas are our twelve Food Apostles in terms of what The Twelve Hotel and the local Galway area has to offer in terms of quality ingredients. They really are world-class.”

