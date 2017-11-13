15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Tuesday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Black Friday Event

By Sinead Kennedy
November 13, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

On Tuesday  we broadcast  live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam.

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to avail of fantastic electrical offers!

From this Wednesday November 14th for 10 days Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam are offering sensational Black Friday value with special daily bargains instore.

There are fantastic offers on the latest tv’s and audio, washing machines, dishwashers, fridge freezers, small appliances, tablets, laptops, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, apple products, fitbits and much more,

Now is the time to get the perfect Christmas gift at the right price.

Travel the new motorway to Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam and save time and money.

For more details click HERE

