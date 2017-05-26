15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Tuesday – Live from Physiotherapy Solutions, High Street, Tuam.

By Sinead Kennedy
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 2:59 pm

Join us on Tuesday when we broadcast live 12 to 5pm  from Physiotherapy Solutions, High Street, Tuam.  We are there to mark the 10th anniversary of  Physiotherapy Solutions in business.    We will have some great giveaway throughout the afternoon, including 3 €100 voucher for Physiotherapy Solutions

Physiotherapy Solutions first opened its doors in 2007.  All members of our team are Chartered Physiotherapists; having completed, at minimum, a degree qualification in Physiotherapy and conforming to the standards of the professional regulating body, the ‘Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists’ (ISCP) .

For more details about the team and the services they offer at Physiotherapy Solutions click HERE 

