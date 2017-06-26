Tuesday – Live from Monaghans Garage on the Tuam Rd

We are live from Monaghan and Sons Garage on the Tuam Rd this Tuesday 27th for their Seat Open Week. Don’t miss Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon as they test drive some amazing Seat cars and the new Seat Ibiza will be launched.

SEAT Open Week runs from Saturday June 24th until Saturday July 1st. At Monaghan and Sons Tuam road Galway any customer who orders a new SEAT between now & July 1st gets a FREE Service Plan which represents a saving of approx. €500.

Call in and test drive the Seat range –

Mii

New Ibiza

Toledo

New Leon ST

New Leon X-PERIENCE

New Leon Cupra

Ateca

Alhambra

Irelands leading Skoda and SEAT dealers and your choice for New Skoda, SEAT or quality used cars in Galway. At Monghans and Sons they offer the full range of Skoda and SEAT new cars, over 120 used cars for sale and a fully equipped car service department. A family run business, serving the West of Ireland for over 20 years, they provide competitive motor finance, a fully stocked Skoda and SEAT parts department and body repair facility. They cater for all your motoring needs and are there to help with your enquiries.

For more details on Monaghan and Sons Garage click HERE